More local businesses have closed lobbies and retail spaces to the public, including Twin Valley Telephone, local pharmacies, Tasty Pastry and Mayo’s.
Many of those businesses are offering pick-up of what they’re selling curbside. The pharmacies are encouraging people picking up prescriptions to call ahead to so they can get your prescription ready before you arrive.
Most restaurants, though their dining areas are closed, still offer carry-out service if you call ahead, to include Miss Marie’s Diner, Tasty Pastry, El Puerto Mexican Restaurant and 15-24 Brew House, and all of the local fast food restaurants.
The Clay Center American Legion and the Idle Hour Bar have posted they are staying open, but Idle Hour posted that meals will be to go between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Elks Lodge is also open, but have cancelled monthly meals.
Grocery stores and other retailers remain open, but anticipate that hours may be shortened.
The Dispatch advises customers to check the business’s website or Facebook page for their current policy, and to call ahead if you are unsure whether they will be open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.