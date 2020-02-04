This month, we will be focusing on the dietary portion of patient care. Linda Yarrow, Registered Dietician and Alice Christensen, Food and Nutrition Services Manager, will be leading students in our program on Monday, February 10 at 6:30pm. They will review dietary restrictions, types of diets, and the importance of diet in the healing process. Activities will include tray set up, picking out a menu based on dietary restrictions, sampling of various types of diet, including pureed, and mechanical soft, and of course –thickened liquids! Students will also get the opportunity to set up the trays for each other and use their communication skills to orient each other to trays and meals.
Students from any area high school are welcome to join our program. The group meets on the second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m, and immerses participants in activities throughout the hospital. This organization is specifically focused on exposing high school students to different medical departments within a hospital and includes hands-on activities led by department heads. There is no fee for the program. Students under 18 years old will need a parent’s signature before their first meeting. Please meet in the front lobby of Clay County Medical Center where a representative of the hospital will meet you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.