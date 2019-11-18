The Clay Center Presbyterian Church will off a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the dining room at the church at Sixth and Clarke.
Anyone in the community without special plans for Thanksgiving are invited to come enjoy turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, relishes, rolls and pie. If you need a ride or your meal delivered, call the Presbyterian Church office at 632 2813.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.