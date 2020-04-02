Empty downtown

Lincoln Avenue, which is normally packed with vehicles during the day, had few parked there yesterday as more businesses close lobbies to the public, shorten hours or offer curbside service.   

According to the KDHE website, many businesses are considered essential and can still operate under the statewide stay-at-home order. Aside from the obvious ones -- grocery stores and utility services, here are a few other businesses and other functions considered essential you might not think are:

• Car dealerships

• Liquor stores

• Construction and repair activities

• Restaurants, but only for take-out, delivery and curbside services.

• Convenience stores, as long as they are not selling food for on-site consumption.

• Courthouses

• Hardware stores

• Media outlets

• Legal services

• Funeral and church services, but must follow appropriate safety protocols, including maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals.

Example of businesses not considered essential:

• Gyms

• Hair salons and barbers

• Vape shops

• Bowling alleys

Read a full lists of what’s considered an essential function or business in the governor’s stay-at-home order, which can be found at https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/executive-orders/.

Tags