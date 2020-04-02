According to the KDHE website, many businesses are considered essential and can still operate under the statewide stay-at-home order. Aside from the obvious ones -- grocery stores and utility services, here are a few other businesses and other functions considered essential you might not think are:
• Car dealerships
• Liquor stores
• Construction and repair activities
• Restaurants, but only for take-out, delivery and curbside services.
• Convenience stores, as long as they are not selling food for on-site consumption.
• Courthouses
• Hardware stores
• Media outlets
• Legal services
• Funeral and church services, but must follow appropriate safety protocols, including maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals.
Example of businesses not considered essential:
• Gyms
• Hair salons and barbers
• Vape shops
• Bowling alleys
Read a full lists of what’s considered an essential function or business in the governor’s stay-at-home order, which can be found at https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/executive-orders/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.