An extraordinary and compassionate nurse will be recognized for Clay County Medical Center’s first Daisy Award. A ceremony is planned for 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in CCMC’s main lobby. Friends and family members are asked to gather to honor each nominee and celebrate compassionate nursing. Cinnamon rolls and coffee will be served.

