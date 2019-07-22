The Clay Center Community Schools’ Band Camps are soon! CCCMS Camp is Monday to Thursday, July 29th to August 1st, 2019 from 9 to noon. Garfield Elementary Boot Band Camp is during the same week from 1 to 4 p.m.. The Tiger Band Marching Band Camp starts on Monday, Aug. 5th through Friday, Aug. 9, from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m..
The band invites the community for a first sneak-peak of our 2019/2020 “Good Ole’ Rock’n’Roll Show” on Friday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. on the CCCMS Football Field (Track field east of CCCHS).
