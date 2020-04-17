Clay County Health Department is announcing an additional case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Clay County.
The case involves contact with a known cluster in another Kansas county. The individual is isolated in their home. Their family is also quarantined. The Clay County Health Department is working to identify all close contacts of this individual and those who were exposed are being contacted. We will provide quarantine instruction to these case contacts to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, to include fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patient will be released.
Clay County’s first positive case of COVID-19 fully recovered from the disease and was released from Isolation restrictions on March 29, 2020. All of that individual’s close contacts completed the required quarantine, none developed symptoms of the disease.
KDHE has released guidelines (http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/COVID-19_Resource_Center.htm for quarantine and isolation of travelers who visited locations in the United States where large numbers of people have contracted the disease. These guidelines are available at www.kdheks.gov
Please adhere to the following recommendations:
• Avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent you can.
• Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine
• Avoid large gatherings (groups of more than 10)
• If you do need to go out in public, ensure you maintain six feet distance from other people.
The Clay County Health Department has worked closely on these decisions with numerous community partners, including Clay County Government, Clay County Emergency Management, Clay County Medical Center, USD #379 School district, and other local city and county partners.
Clay County residents can stay informed by visiting the Clay County Health Department’s Facebook Page, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-
