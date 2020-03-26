The USD-379 Care Team will be holding a supply pick-up for each building on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28. Please find the schedule for pick-up times for each location below.
If you indicated on the survey that you needed a laptop or iPad for your child to begin the continuous learning plan on Monday, please check your e-mail for a message on when and where to pick up.
If you have a school-owned item (book, equipment, etc) at your home, please do not bring it to supply pick up. Schools will get those at a later date.
Students and parents are asked to follow regular student pick-up procedures.
Pick-up times are a following:
Wakefield School: Friday night, from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Students with last names beginning with A-L from 5 to p.m.
• Students with last names beginning with M-Z from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Please drive east down Fourth Street behind the new gym.
CCCHS: Friday night, from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Students with last names beginning with A-L from 5 to 6 p.m.
• Students with last names beginning with M-Z from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Lincoln and Garfield Elementary Schools: Saturday morning, from 9 a.m. to noon
• Students with last names beginning with A-H, from 9 to 10 a.m.
• Students with last names beginning with I-Q, from 10 to 11 a.m.
• Students with last names beginning with R-Z, from 11 a.m. to noon.
CCCMS: Saturday afternoon, from 1 to 4 p.m.
• Students with last names beginning with A-H, from 1 to 2 p.m.
• Students with last names beginning with I-Q , from 2 to 3 p.m.
• Students with last names beginning with R-Z, from 3 to 4 p.m.
USD 379 staff will be bagging students’ belongings from your cubbies and lockers. Other projects such as art work and projects will be distributed at a later date.
School staff ask when you arrive to pick-up that you stay in your vehicle, roll down the window, and they will bring things to you. If students are missing items there will be a note on each bag giving directions as to how to contact the school. Staff will be working diligently to deliver other items as needed.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as the schools work through this process.
