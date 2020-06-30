Beginning July 1, Wakefield Public Library will resume normal hours. Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. tp 4:30 pm. The library will be closed this Saturday however because of the holiday.
The library is still doing curbside orders or appointments in order to check out books. If kids would like to check out books, please let them know and they will make arrangements.
Staff ask that you to wear a mask in the library. They have a few on hand but encourage you to bring your own. Interlibrary Loans are now available.
Craft bags will be set out on Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. for the children. If you have any questions feel free to give us a call at (785) 461-5510.
