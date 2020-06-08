Clay Center Elks will distribute USDA Commodities on Thursday, June 11 at 10:30 a.m.
Persons must meet the TEFAP program income guidelines for this food. Remain in your car and enter the back parking lot of the Elks off of Grant Street. If you are sending someone else to pickup your food, you must send a signed written certification that you meet the guidelines for the food. First come first served until the food runs out. Contact Trish Halstead at 632-0035 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.