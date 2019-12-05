Lunch Bunch program returns to Clay County Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The 4 Gems singing quartet will entertain with holiday songs. The members of the quartet are Susan Tiffany of McPherson, Cathy Scroggs of Manhattan, Trina McCarty of Wamego, and Deanna Barleen of Clay Center. The quartet has been together for four years. A recent highlight for the quartet was to sing the National Anthem at a Kansas City Royals game!

