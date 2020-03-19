The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of events that have been cancelled and offices and business that have changed hours because of the coronavirus:
The Dispatch has added to this list other businesses who have announced they are closing or reducing hours. For businesses not listed here, we are not aware of any changes they’ve made, but we recommend calling ahead or checking their Facebook page or website, as the situation is changing rapidly.
Clay Center Chamber of Commerce events
• April Chamber Coffee scheduled for April 1st at City of Clay Center is canceled
• Chamber After Hours scheduled for April 2nd at Twin Valley is canceled
• Glavan Ford Easter Eggstravaganza scheduled for April 11th is canceled
The Chamber will be reassessing daily as we move forward.
The Chamber’s Annual Golf Tournament is still scheduled for May 14 at this time. Thank you for your patience and understanding!
15-24 Brew House
• To-Go/Carry Out only for the next 2 weeks
• Delivery for evening specials. Pre-orders welcome and encouraged.
• Online ordering for your convenience.
• Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Check out their menu online: https://1524brewhouse.com/
• Call to order: (785) 777-1524
Bluestem Electric Cooperative
• The Annual Meeting previously scheduled for this Monday, March 23, is canceled.
C&R Credit Union
• Lobby open by appointment only.
• Call (785) 632-5161 to make an appointment
• Fill out a loan application at www.candrcreditunion.com
City of Clay Center
• Please do business with City Hall by phone or e-mail if possible.
• The public utility drop box located in the foyer at city hall can be used to drop off invoices, registrations and any other documents that don’t need a face to face conversation.
• If phone, e-mail, or drop box is unable to meet your needs business can be done in person as usual.
• City Hall restrooms are closed to the public until further notice.
City of Wakefield
• City Hall closed until further notice.
• Uitility payments can still be made by putting them in the drop box, online at www.wakefieldks.com or by calling City Hall at (785) 461-5886
• Handle business by e-mail, cityofwakefield@twinvalley.net or call (785) 461-5886.
Citizen’s National Bank
• Main bank lobby closed until further notice.
• Drive-through locations open at 615 Court Street.
• Call (785) 632-4100 to make an appointment with a bank representative.
Clay Center Parks & Recreation Department
• Spring Soccer Season is canceled effective immediately.
• Youth Track Club will have a delayed start. Parents will be contacted with details.
• All city maintained/operated recreation areas closed to team activities until further notice.
• Parks and playgrounds remain open until further notice.
Clay Center Carnegie Library
• Closed to the public and all check out items are not to be returned until April 1
Clay County Museum
• Closed indefinitely to the public and volunteers. All scheduled meetings by organizations using our meeting room are suspended until further notice.
Clay County Head Start
• Classes and centers closed until March 27
• Daycare remains open
Clay County Schools - USD 379
• School buildings will be closed for the remainder of the year.
• Here is the link to the survey for USD 379 families: https://forms.gle/iNphKChPJhYZCvQMA
Farmers & Merchants State Bank (Wakefield)
• Main bank lobby closed until further notice.
• Drive-up windows open at 711 Elm St., Wakefield, during standard business hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F
• Call (785) 461-5434 to make an appointment
KCLY 100.9
• KCLY Spring Expo scheduled for Friday, April 3 canceled
Ginger’s Uptown
• Remains open 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday & Saturdays 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
• Shop Online: www.gingersuptown.com
• Local delivery and in store pickup is available.
GNBank
• Lobby is still open, but calling and using online resources is strongly recommended.
• Go online and utilize mobile banking and mobile deposit services at gn-bank.com. Use the new Online Payment Portal to make a loan payment from another bank or view your payment history.
• Use ATMs and drive-thru services rather than coming into the bank lobby.
• Send and receive bank documents using secure e-mail. Find our secure email solution on our home page.
• Call the Clay Center branch at (785) 632-6720 if you have a question or need other assistance
Glavan Ford
• Remains open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday & Saturdays 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Java Junkies
• Remains open 7:00 - 3:00 p.m. Monday-Friday & Saturdays 8:00 a.m. - Noon
Kier’s Thriftway
• Remains open 7:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily
• Weekly ads suspended until further notice.
Lighthouse For Christ
• Closed until further notice.
• If you need assistance, obtain a referral application from your church.
Maury’s Family Restaurant
• Remains open during regular business hours, from 6 to 11 a.m., with carry-out only available.
• The restaurant encourages you to call ahead if at all possible, (785) 632-3223.
Senior Leisure Center
• Closed until March 30
• No minibus service or public transportation
Subway of Clay Center
• Remains open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
• Encourages ordering by phone or online or by using the app https://order.subway.com/
• No in-house dining
Patterson Health Mart
• Call ahead (785) 632-3032 so the pharmacy can have your prescription ready when you arrive. Request refills prior to arriving at the store.
Ray’s Apple Market
• Remains open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily
• Cutting deli meat to order to reduce risk.
• Weekly ads suspended until further notice.
Twin Valley Telephone
• Lobby remains open.
• Drop box slots are located at our Clay Center and Miltonvale locations for bill payment (these will be picked up and processed daily.)
• For convenience we strongly encourage signing-up for online bill pay at: http://www.twinvalley.net/pay-your-bill
• Please contact us at 1-800-515-3311 for any service-related questions or needs you may have.
Union State Bank
• Main bank lobby closed until further notice.
• Motor Banks open 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday 7:30 a.m. - Noon
• Please call (785) 632-3122 to speak to bank staff
United Bank & Trust
• Main bank lobby closed until further notice.
• Drive-through locations open at 502 Lincoln Ave and 726 West Crawford.
• Call (785) 632-3171 to make an appointment with a bank representative.
