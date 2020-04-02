The Laundry Basket Coin Laundry at 631 Grant St. remains open from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. Extra cleaning and disinfecting is being done often to insure cleanliness and safety for customers.
Drop-off service is also offered daily. Just put your clothes in a plastic bag, supplied by us, drop in our drop-off box and clothes will be cleaned, dried and folded ready to pick-up. No Appointment necessary.
Rundle Monument Company is still open for business during this time of changing rules. They will observe the limited contact order. Their sales room is regularly cleaned and disinfected for everyone’s safety. Please contact us at 632-3733 for a private appointment.
On March 30, the Clay Center American Legion, 217 S. 6th St. announced new hours of operation. They are serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with to-go orders or parking lot pick up. Call ahead at 632-2329.
Most businesses changed how they operate during the coronavirus crisis. Call ahead or look up their policy on Facebook or their website.
