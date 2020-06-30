Few businesses will be open Friday, most offices will be closed and many services will not be offered on Friday in observance of Independence Day.
Fireworks sales continue through the close of business of Sunday, July 5, but fireworks can only be shot off this week through midnight on July 4.
Liquor sales are also prohibited by state law on July 4.
The Clay County Landfill, Weed Department, HHW and Recycling Center will be closed Friday, July 3, 2020, Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The landfill will reopen Monday, July 6, for regular hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The Clay Center Refuse Department will not pick up trash and recyclables on Friday, July 3. For those residents who normally have trash picked up on Fridays, trash and recyclable pick-up will held the Wednesday before, on July 1, for those residents.
The Eagles Lodge will not hold bingo on July 4.
The following businesses and offices close on Saturday, July 4 to observe Independence Day:
• All Clay County banks
• All city and county offices (to include Clay Center City Hall, the Public Utilities payment office and the Clay County Courthouse.
• The city compost and burn site at the wastewater treatment plant.
• Clay Center Carnegie Library
• Central Office Service & Supply
• Twin Valley Telephone
• The Post Office does not deliver mail on Saturday.
• Wakefield City building
• Wakefield Library
Some businesses will also be closed on Friday, July 3, including
• Twin Valley Telephone
• Clay Center Carnegie Library
Other businesses will close early on Friday, July 3, including:
• The Dispatch office will close at 1 p.m.
• Central Office Service & Supply will close at noon
• Union State Bank will close at noon
