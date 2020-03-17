As a result of the CDC’s most recent recommendation to postpone/cancel activities and/or events of 50 people or more, the Clay Center Parks and Recreation Department (CCPRD) has made the decision to postpone the start of soccer program practices until at least the week of March 23.
CCPRD will be holding meetings this week to determine our course of action going forward with our spring soccer season as well as our other programs.
“The safety of our participants and spectators is our number one priority and we want to make sure everyone involved with our program is safe,” CCPRD director Pat Hayes posted. “As soon as we have further information regarding the direction of our program, we’ll update you. Thanks for your patience during this time.”
The start of spring youth soccer in Wakefield has also been delayed according to a post by the Wakefield Recreation Association. No other information is available at this time.
