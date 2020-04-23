It’s time for the Essential Farmer’s Market! This year the market will begin on Saturday, April 25, on the west side of the Courthouse Square.
There are a few changes this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is opening to support our community. Due to the pandemic only essential items are being allowed. This means crafters are prohibited at this time. Several practices will be implementing to help keep our community safe during this time.
1) Shoppers are asked to walk through the Market one -way. Please park so you can walk to the Square and shop the Market from the north end to south.
2) Please have only one person per household at the market when possible.
3) A second table will be set up in front of the display table. This to help maintain social distancing.
4) Handling the products isn’t allowed for the duration of the Covid-19 restrictions. Products you are interested in can be shown to you by the vendor and placed directly in your bag or one supplied by the vendor.
5) Vendors will be wiping down displays periodically throughout the morning to help reduce risk.
6) As with other social activities, all who attend are asked to respect social distancing requests and limit congregating on the Square.
If you have questions, contact John Gier, 1-754-632-1416 anytime, or Shawna Pederson, 1-785-632-4682 after 4 p.m.
