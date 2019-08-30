The Wakefield City Council has a vacancy for one of its seats on the council, Seat No. 2. If you’re a resident of Wakefield interested in serving on the council, attend the special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Contact the city clerk at 461-5886 with any questions or stop by the city building at 609 Grove St.
The City of Wakefield also has a vacancy on the city’s planning and zoning board. Contact Cindy at (405) 412-3280 if you’re interested in serving.
