Several local churches have decided to cancel worship services or other activities this week, this weekend, next weekend and even next month.
Here’s the most current information we have on churches that have changed plans, as of Wednesday evening.
EVANGELICAL COVENANT CHURCH: Church leadership posted on March 14 that the is church planning to continue it current worship schedule, but will keep church members all informed of CCCOV ministry schedules and or changes through e-mails, the church website and Facebook page.
Church members who can’t attend in person are encouraged to view services online. You can find those recordings at: https://www.claycentercovenant.com/resources/sunday-messages/?fbclid=IwAR1AYLvmqwEEWCzYke-Ti4lL9Eb298_Jbw2VE29yicbJLJBuENuXE0Dwf6M
“We care deeply about your safety and health. Therefore, if you are an individual with a compromised immune system or have any symptoms of illness, please stay at home and tune in to our service through the recording that is posted online,” Interim Pastor Jeff Schirle posted. “Remember that we need not be fearful. God is our refuge and strength and an ever present help in times of trouble. May we be people of resolute faith in the Lord, shining brightly in dark times.”
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH: Local Baptist have not yet decided to cancell weekend services, but were in discussion about an online alternatie as of yesterday, according to an online post of the church’s Facebook Page.
“This is not the end of the world, but it is not to be ignored,” The Rev Matthew Coleman, pastor of the First Baptist Church said in an online video to church members, which can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Leadership within the church has decided to cancel worship and Sunday school for Sunday, March 22 and March 29. Also, all activities and events at the church have been cancelled for the remainder of March. This includes Wednesday evening activities (meal, kids program, youth group, adult small group), Bible studies, and other groups that might meet.
“We feel this is the most prudent course of action in order to protect those who are more vulnerable to the Coronavirus and to try to help slow the spread of the virus,” The Rev Scott Lingle said in a post.
The local church intends to put video of upcoming sermons on the Internet either by live-streaming them on Facebook or having the video available online by other means. Details of how to view online video will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. later.
Remember that the audio of past Presbyterian sermons is available on the church’s website, and that KCLY carries First Presbyterian’s sermons at 10:30 .am. on Sundays,
STS. PETER AND PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH: The Catholic Diocese of Salina, which decides whether masses will be held in Clay Center, announced this week that as of 1 p.m. on March 17, and until further notice, all public celebrations of the Holy Mass in the Diocese of Salina are cancelled except for funeral masses, which are limited to immediate family members. Confirmation masses are also postponed to a later date.
“Please know that this decision was a very difficult one,” the Most Rev. Gerald L. Vincke, Bishop of Salina, said in a letter to priests, deacons and other religious and lay faithful. “In making this decision, we have the very young, the aged, and those most immune compromised in mind as we respect the dignity of every human person.
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Clay Center Church has cancelled the Wednesday evening scramble until further notice, including those scheduled through the month of April.
