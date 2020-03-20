With the changing situation regarding the coronavirus, The Dispatch is recommending that before visiting a business a business, call ahead or check their Facebook page or website, as many have closed or restricted access or plan to do so soon.
Here’s a few new ones we know about:
• GN Bank’s lobby will be open by appointment only beginning Monday, March 23.
• Clay Center Floral is closed today, March 20 but will still answer phones between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and plans to be open Monday at 9 a.m. They will still make and deliver arrangements as they are still able to receive product at this time. Please feel free to call or message them if you need flowers. We will do everything in our power to fulfill your needs.
• Glavan Ford announced they will be scaling back hours to Monday-Friday 8am-6pm for both sales and service and Saturday 8am-1pm.. Please call 632-2112 or go online at glavanfordofcc.com to set an appointment. Remember, you can call, email, or Facebook messenger them at anytime!
• Miss Marie’s Diner will be closed until further notice.
• Java Junkies has switched to carry-out only.
• Big Lakes Developmental Center is closing Monday until further notice.
• Wendy’s has switched to drive-through and pick-up only
• Carry-out remains available at Pizza Hunt. Please give your restaurant a call or visit www.pizzahut.com to find out what services are being offered.
• Sonic drive-ins and drive-throughs remain open. Use app for contactless delivery and payment.
