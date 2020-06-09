Catholic Charities will be distributing food to families on Wednesday, June 17, from 1 to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. They will be located in the parking lot West of the Parish Center and will be doing a “drive-through” distribution.
They ask that you please remain in your vehicle and allow their personnel to gather the necessary information and bring the items to you. No documentation is required, however, if more than one household is represented in one vehicle, a certified piece of mail and a photo ID proving different addresses are required to be able to receive more than one box and bag to a vehicle. Additionally, if someone is picking up on behalf of someone else, the person’s photo ID and certified mail need to be represented. If you have any questions, please call (785) 632-3193.
