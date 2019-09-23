Everyone is invited to a concert featuring Rick Price and New Legacy Project, live from Nashville. This is a free non-denominational concert Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. in Ebenezer United Methodist Church. We would love to fill the pews for these wonderful gospel singers!
Ebenezer is a small country church east of Clay Center 8 miles on top of the hill at 2108 18th Rd. (the corner of Highway 24 and Utah Road). Come early for best seating! For more information, call 800-482-5659
