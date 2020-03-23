The Clay Center Carnegie Library will continue to follow the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America with the soft closing of the library through March 31st.
“We still ask our patrons with any borrowed materials, including items borrowed through the interlibrary loan system, to enjoy them until April 15th,” Library director Shanda Cramer posted. “There will be no overdue fines accrued.”
The library will continue to post digital alternatives to our services such as ebooks, audiobooks, databases and courses that are available for free on its website and through social media.
Staff is on-site so feel free to call (785) 632-3889, e-mail contactus@cckslibrary,org, or send a Facebook message https://www.facebook.com/claycenter.carnegielibrary if the library can assist you in any way.
