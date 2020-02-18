A Cost of Poverty Experience (COPE) by CarePortal will be held at the Methodist Family Life Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
One in 5 children in America live at or below the poverty line. These numbers should disturb us, yet statistics can have a numbing affect. The Cost of Poverty Experience (COPE) offers an opportunity to gain a glimpse into the lives of families in our communities that face poverty every day. Join us for an afternoon to learn engage with other people committed to serving children and families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.