Clay County, KS – Clay County Health Department is reporting two additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Clay County. The two newest cases are both immediate contacts of the second positive case in Clay County. The Clay County Health Department is working to identify all close contacts of these individuals and those who were exposed are being contacted. We will provide quarantine instruction to these case contacts to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, to include fever and respiratory symptoms. If you are one of the persons at risk due to these new cases, you have been contacted. Other community members should not be at risk due to these cases.
We urge you to follow the Stay at Home order that is currently in place across Kansas. Limit your trips away from home to essential functions identified in that Stay At Home order. One family member should do the essential errands for food and supplies and everyone should maintain social distancing at all times. Essential workers should follow their employer’s guidelines for social distancing, handwashing and personal hygiene. If you need assistance with essential errands, contact the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce to be connected with a volunteer that will help you. Register for assistance or volunteer at https://www.claycenterchamber.com/
KDHE has released guidelines (http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/COVID-19_Resource_Center.htm for quarantine and isolation of travelers who visited locations in the United States where large numbers of people have contracted the disease. These guidelines are available at www.kdheks.gov
Please adhere to the following recommendations:
• Avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent you can.
• Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine
• Avoid large gatherings (groups of more than 10)
• If you do need to go out in public, ensure you maintain six feet distance from other people.
The Clay County Health Department has worked closely on these decisions with numerous community partners, including Clay County Government, Clay County Emergency Management, Clay County Medical Center, USD #379 School district, and other local city and county partners.
Clay County residents can stay informed by visiting the Clay County Health Department’s Facebook Page, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov . You may also contact the Clay County Health Department at 785-632-3193 or email covid19@claycountykansas.org
