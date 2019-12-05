Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: December 5, 2019 @ 10:13 pm
The American Legion Post No. 101 of Clay Center invites the public to attend the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack of Dec. 7, 1941.
The ceremony will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:00 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial on the west side of the Clay County Courthouse.
