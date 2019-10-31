A veteran’s soup supper will be held at the Clay Center Elks on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 5:30 p.m., to 7 p.m. Veterans eat free, all others pay $7.00 per person. Everyone welcome to attend. Proceeds will be used to purchase items for the patients at the VA Hospital in Topeka.
During November, the Clay Center Elks are asking the community for donations for the patients at the VA Hospital. Donations can be dropped off at the Elks after 3 p.m., on Monday through Saturday. New items needed include: board games, playing cards, Uno card games, cookies, candy, crackers, granola bars, coffee, postage stamps, envelopes, microwave popcorn, underwear, t-shirts, warm socks, compression socks, and hygiene items. Also gently used coats, jackets and tennis shoes will be accepted.
