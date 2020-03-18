The council took a few actions last night to help protect city and employees and the public from the spread of the coronavirus.
City attorney Dusty Mullin reported there this is no need for the city to declare a state of emergency due to the coronavirus as the city operates under the county’s emergency preparedness plan for such situations and essentially follows what the county does.
“(Clay County Emergency Preparedness Manager) Pam Kemp is already on top of that, as you can imagine ... so at this point in time I don’t think the city needs to, nor probably the city should try to do something different from the county later down the road if they take some kind of action to institute a state of emergency type situation.”
Mullin said he realizes that council members are looking at what other cities are doing about the coronavirus, but it is his recommendation that the council not declare a state of emergency or close City Hall to the public, but rather, to discourage people from coming into City Hall if they don’t need to be there.
Before going to City Hall, Mullin recommends city residents call the City Clerk’s Office or e-mail the city clerk before coming in to try to reduce foot traffic into the building. A lot of things can be taken care of over the phone or by e-mail.
Closing City Hall would require a formal action, and probably some sort of emergency action or declaration, Mullin said.
Councilman Jim Brown said the problem with declaring a state of emergency over multiple jurisdisction there’s confusion over what needs to be done.
“If there’s a state of emergency, they (the county) takes over and we don’t have a say in it,” Brown said, adding that the city could supercede that by declaring a state of emergency of their own, if they want to go to that trouble, but it’s probably not worth it.
Mullin did recommend closing or limiting access public restrooms at City Hall, largely because professional cleaners have stopped coming in on a daily basis and the cleaning of restrooms is currently being done by the city clerk and other employees.
COuncilman Randy Rundle said they should consider closing City Hall or limit access to protect the city clerk and other employees from exposure, particularly given that they aren’t professional cleaners when it comes to something like this.
Rozman asked the council to not underestimate the coronavirus and to communicate to the public that closing restrooms and restricting access is being done for the public’s safety as much as it is for the safety of employees.
The council approved motions to restrict public access to City Hall and closed restrooms at City Hall to the public.
Mullin told the council he ancipates a special emergency meeting will need to be called before the council meets at its next regular meeting in three weeks.
At this point in time, the open meetings act has not been suspended; and it’s the Attorney General’s opinion that there is no way to suspend open meetings. There are options for council meetings to meet by remoting in, but the public still has be able to see and hear what each member says and how they vote, and there are “a lot of unanswered questions when it come to technology,” Mullin said.
A lot of these efforts to contain the virus, from the 50-person limit on gatherings now in effect throughout the the state and the 10-person limit that’s only in effect in some of the counties that have seen confirmed cases (Wyandotte and Johnson Counties), are “dependent on people being good citizens,” Mullin said. They would be difficult to enforce if it came to that, which officials have discussed, he said.
In other council matters:
-- The council approved an ordinance on employee policy recommended by the Kansas League of Muncipalities that allows the city “to send people home if they aren’t being responsible citizens and come to work exhibiting signs of the virus” until they are better. The council approved the measure unaminously.
-- The council approved recommended fees at the Clay Center Aquatic Park for the 2020 swimming season.
-- The council approved purchasing a 2013 Peterbuilt that has 142,000 miles that will be used as dump truck from Transport Truck Sale for for $38,000 and $39,141 for American Equipment to modify that truck with a heavy-duty bed and blade and other amenities.
-- Administrative Committee Chairman Jim Brown reported that refinancing pool would save the city $801,000 and pay off the debt on the pool several years earlier than expected.
-- Brown also reported the city has an insurance review coming up to evaluation whether they’re over-insured or under-insured on city properties and policies.
-- Public Services Committee Chairman Daton Hess reported that city employees at the water treatment pland and those who operate the water press at the waste water treatment are taking precautions to protect themselves from the virus.
-- Property and Rec Committee Chairman Dennis Ouellette reported that youth soccer has been cancelled and they’ll have to take “wait and see” approach when it comes to youth baseball and softball.
View last night’s meeting of Clay Center City COuncil in a live stream video posted on The Dispatch’s Facebook page. More information on this developing story will also be posted in an upcoming edition of The Dispatch as it become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.