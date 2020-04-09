Catholic Charities will be distributing food to families next Wednesday, April 15th from 10am-12pm or until supplies last. They will be located in the parking lot West of the Parish Center and will be doing a “drive-thru” distribution.
They ask that you please remain in your vehicle and allow their personnel to gather the necessary information and bring the items to you. No documentation is required. If you have any questions, please call (785) 632-3193
