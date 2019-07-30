The Wakefield City Pool will hold a ‘Back to School’ pool party for kids in grades 6 to 12 and free admission from 8-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.
In the event of inclement weather, the pool party will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.
