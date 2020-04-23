The Clay Center Elks will be distributing Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) food on Thursday, April 23 from 11 a.m. until noon or until food is gone)
This food is for those persons that have been financially affected by COVID-19 and need a little extra help right now. Such as those laid off, non-essential, or their business closed because of COVID-19.
This food is not meant for families that qualify for food stamps or other low income food, since there are other programs available for those persons.
First come first served. Park in a stall in front of the Clay Center Elks, 611 5th Street. Remain in your vehicle. Social distancing will be observed. They will have enough food for approximately 52 families. Items will be loaded in your vehicle by volunteers.
Call Trish Halstead at 632-0035 if you have more questions.
