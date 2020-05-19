The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for
our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. Wear a poppy to honor those who have worn our nation’s uniform. All donations received will be used by the American Legion family for their programs that support veterans, the military community and their families.
This year, to continue safe social distancing, Legion Auxiliary members will have a table set up at Ray’s Apple Market on Friday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as the Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 23, for anyone who would like to pick up a poppy to wear. Donation cans will also be set up at various locations in Clay Center for anyone who would like to make a contribution to support veterans programs.
How it all began: After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe. Scientists attributed the growth to soils in France and Belgium becoming enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war. From the dirt and mud grew a beautiful red poppy. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines.
On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of the American Legion.
Led by the American Legion Auxiliary, each year members of The American Legion Family distribute poppies with a request that the person receiving the flower make a donation to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.
Poppy Day is celebrated in countries around the world. The American Legion brought National Poppy Day to the United States by asking Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day, as National Poppy Day.
On May 22, wear a red poppy to honor the fallen and support the living who have worn our nation’s uniform.
The poppy also honors hospitalized and disabled veterans who handcraft many of the red, crepe paper flowers. Making the poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as a benefit to thousands of other veterans.
When The American Legion Family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s, the blood-red icon became an enduring symbol of honor for the sacrifices of our veterans from the battlefields of France in World War I to today’s global war on terror. The American Legion Auxiliary raises about $4 million each year distributing poppies throughout the nation, with 100 percent of the funds raised going directly to help veterans, military, and their families.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) helps to advance the mission of The American Legion. It is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization and one of the nation’s most prominent supporters of veterans, military, and their families. ALA members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $1 billion each year. From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944 to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, The American Legion Family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. To learn more and get involved, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
