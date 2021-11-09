Cloud County Community College is partnering with the Kansas National Guard to present “A Salute to Service: Past, Present and Future” on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to commemorate Veterans Day.
The free event, from 1-5 p.m., will be in parking lot four at the Concordia campus, and will honor those who have served in the military, those who are currently serving, and those who will serve in the future.
The National Guard will have military equipment on display. 1LT. Edward Magana will speak at 1:30 p.m. Lt. Magana is currently the executive officer for the Higher Support Company, 997 Brigade Support Battalion. He has been in the military for 15 years, and recently returned from a deployment in Kuwait.
“We are proud to partner with the National Guard to honor our men and women in uniform – past, present and future,” said Carleen Nordell, director of community and alumni relations. “This event will give everyone a chance to honor our veterans and current service members for their service.”
The National Guard will also provide a Color Guard that will present the flags for prior to the start of the Cloud County men’s basketball game that evening. Cloud County will be taking on Bethany JV, and tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Admission for veterans is free, with ID, for the Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 basketball games.
