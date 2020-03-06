It doesn’t matter where I am -- on the couch, in the recliner, in the rolling chair at my home office, or in the passenger’s seat while my son is driving -- the wily Shih Tzu Leonard always has to be sitting on my lap.
I’m fairly certain he’d sit on my lap while I’m on the toilet if I’d let him.
The signs of spring arriving bring an artificial burst of energy to this flower lover. There are illusions of grandeur when imagining what explosions of beauty will happen in my yard. Then it is remembered how many hours of pulling water grass and weeds were necessary just to keep ahead of…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.