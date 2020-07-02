Earlier this week, CCCHS and Emporia State alumni Matt Martin talked to Lions Club about his coaching career. A bright spot in his career that he is particularly proud of is when the ESU football team had a couple of winning years while he coached there.
As an ESU alumni, I can appreciate what an accomplishment that is, because ESU is not known for its winning football team. They are so awful that alumni often point to it as proof to how valuable a degree from ESU is, because clearly the university values academics more than athletics. In a sense, we’re proud of how terrible they are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.