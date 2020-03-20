It’s that time of the year again -- when the old Dog Chester is difficult to be around because he stinks so much.
Since he was a pup, Chester has a had imbalance in his microbes that has resulted in a skin condition where the dog is constantly scratching himself or needs to have his ears cleaned. It’s the worst in the spring, when it starts to warm and the air is the dampest.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
