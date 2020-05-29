The Shih Tzu Leonard

Isaac took the boxer with him while he spent this last weekend on the farm with his grandparents. The house feels empty without them, but the Shih Tzu has taken the opportunity to stake his claim on the house with the boxer around.

He’s acting like he’s the king of the castle now. Fortunately for him, the old dog Chester doesn’t really care, as long as Leonard stays out of his way and doesn’t interrupt his long naps during the day.

