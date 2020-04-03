Ready for a walk

From the moment I get hope, the boxer Val is ready for a walk.

While the paper is still considered an “essential business,” a lot less local news to cover has given me more time off than I’ve had in a long time, and a lot more time to spend walking the dogs -- which is the only thing about the corona virus I’m eternally grateful for.

The boxer Val has been reaping most of the benefits of that extra time off. Given a choice between which dog to walk, I usually take her -- because the youngest, the most restless, the orneriest and the most in need of exercise. I can’t take all three of them -- it doesn’t work. I’ve tried it and what usually ends up happening is I carry the Shih Tzu because he tires the quickest while the other two pull me every which way.

Tags