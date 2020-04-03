While the paper is still considered an “essential business,” a lot less local news to cover has given me more time off than I’ve had in a long time, and a lot more time to spend walking the dogs -- which is the only thing about the corona virus I’m eternally grateful for.
The boxer Val has been reaping most of the benefits of that extra time off. Given a choice between which dog to walk, I usually take her -- because the youngest, the most restless, the orneriest and the most in need of exercise. I can’t take all three of them -- it doesn’t work. I’ve tried it and what usually ends up happening is I carry the Shih Tzu because he tires the quickest while the other two pull me every which way.
This week Gov. Laura Kelly took steps Tuesday to address a flood of calls to the state labor office by making it easier for Kansans to receive unemployment benefits as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continued to grow.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.