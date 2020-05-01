Isaac doesn’t know it yet, but his spot on the couch is no longer his. The dogs have taken over.
Or more precisely, one dog in particular has decided the spot is now hers. Now that Isaac spends more time in his room than in the living room (something about Dad not being cool but I’m not sure what exactly he’s getting at), the boxer Val has claimed the spot by climbing into the spot and refusing to move.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
