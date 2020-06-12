The Shih Tzu is now my best buddy since the boxer is spending another week on the farm with Isaac and the grandparents.

That isn’t anything new, of course, but without the boxer here to get in his way, he’s been following me around more than  usual. Contrary to popular belief, I actually don’t carry him around everywhere -- just when we’re out of the house, because that’s easier than dragging him around on a leash.

