Even the lazy Shih Tzu gets restless this time of year.
A few days ago, Leonard got up at 3:30 a.m. and yipped at the bedroom door to be let out. He never does that. He’s usually one who could stay in bed all day if you’d let him.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Even the lazy Shih Tzu gets restless this time of year.
A few days ago, Leonard got up at 3:30 a.m. and yipped at the bedroom door to be let out. He never does that. He’s usually one who could stay in bed all day if you’d let him.
My mother’s sisters have been mentioned in my columns because they were an important part of my part living on a Kansas farm during the Great Depression years. It is time for a short paragraph of family history.
Even the lazy Shih Tzu gets restless this time of year.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
My mother’s sisters have been mentioned in my columns because they were an important part of my part living on a Kansas farm during the Great Depression years. It is time for a short paragraph of family history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.