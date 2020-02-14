I never tire of watching the boxer play in the snow.
She’s four now -- so she’s seen a lot of snow falls and snow storms in her life. It doesn’t matter, whether it’s the first dusting of snow at the beginning of the season or the 50th heavy snow of a very long winter -- every time she acts like she’s never seen snow before.
There are still some people who think the local coffee group I refer to as the Rustic Illuminati are just a coffee group. I contend this small group of movers and shakers in Clay Center are part of the worldwide Illuminati who for centuries have influenced politics, governments, economic sy…
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
