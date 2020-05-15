The Shih Tzu Leonard

For the last couple of weeks, the Shih Tzu Leonard has been sulking around the house because I gave him a haircut.

He hates haircuts, and given that it cooled off this week, it was probably too early for it. But, considering how knotted up, matted and tangled it was, the poor thing really needed it. His long hair was in such bad shape that just moving around had to be a miserable experience.

