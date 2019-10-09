Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Windy with showers early then cloudy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.