A newly resurrected organization, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) has restarted at USD-379 schools and received the county's support for what the group is planning for Red Ribbon Week.
Deb Mohler, USD-379 Wakefield counselor said the SADD has been brought back because she insisted on having one if she were going to work in the district as a counselor. The district previously had a SADD group on the high school level, but it had stopped.
The new SADD group has covers more than the drunk driving which the previous Students Against Drunk Driving group had focused on. The new group covers drugs as well as alcohol and is district-wide, Mohler said.
The new organization has had a good start. The first meeting of the high school SADD had 16 members.
Commissioners moved to donate up to $1,300 for Red Ribbon Week out of the alcohol fund. Last year the county donated $1,400 for Red Ribbon Week, this year organizers asked for $1,207.25. In the past the county has completely funded Red Ribbon Week activities.
Mohler and Abbey Wagner, SADD president, said more is planned for this year's Red Ribbon Week.
This year the week will be celebrated Oct. 23 to Oct. 31 and will feature drug and alcohol awareness activities with a different theme for each day:
MONDAY is Red Ribbon Day, when students will be asked to wear red.
TUESDAY is Join the Fight Against Drugs, when students will be asked to wear camouflage.
WEDNESDAY is Follow Your Dream, when students can wear pajamas.
THURSDAY is Put a Cap on Drugs or Stay in the Game -- Be drug free, when kids can wear hats and school shirts.
FRIDAY is Show Your School Spirit, when kids can wear school colors.
Throughout the week students will receive stickers, pencils and others promotional items each of the theme days. The guest speaker, Bill Cordes, will speak to elementary and junior school students including students in Clay Center and Wakefield schools.
The Fort Riley Substance Abuse Center will host activities for some of the students. Mohler and Wagner said that included setting up some stations in a park where students will go through a sobriety test, simulate how alcohol affects their hearing and visual perception with special goggles and attempt to drive a go-cart wearing those goggles.
Activities will also include a drug education quiz contest, where students will receive prizes for researching the correct question.
"In the past, you have been gracious with helping the USD-379 schools to celebrate Red Ribbon Week," Wagner and USD-379 counselors said in a letter to the county commission. "We appreciate your commitment to the reduction of substance abuse in our county and your support for our students."
In other county business:
-- Commissioners signed an agreement with PBA Architects, Wichita, to proceed with the renovation and restoration master plan for the Clay County Courthouse.
-- County Appraiser Steve "Mack" McAnally informed the commission that he met with the Clay Center City building committee and other interested parties to decide how the property at the West end of Blunt Street should be handled. The discussion was tabled with no decision.
-- Commissioners donated $500 out of the Alcohol Fund to the Oak Hill City Fall Festival and the Community Christmas Party. The city asked for $300, but Mayo suggested the commission give what it had given other cities in the county for similar events.
-- Linda Mein, Clay County Park, met with commissioners and summarized income and expenses of the Clay County Park.
-- Economic Development Director Jami Williams updated commissioners on several economic development issues within Clay County.
