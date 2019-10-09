By Alex Gaines
Dispatch Sports Writer
The Clay Center Community High School Tiger cross country team traveled to Junction City Monday, Oct. 7 for the 2019 Bob Schmoekel Cross Country Invitational. It was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but rescheduled due to weather.
It was really a perfect day to run at 72 degrees, sunny, dry, and with a light breeze.
The girls' varsity team results saw Manhattan coming in first with 25 points. Following the Indians was Wichita – Maize with 54 points. In third place was the Hutchinson Salthawk, 72 points, and followed closely by Hays, with 78 points good for fourth place.
Clay Center came in fifth with a score of 140. Salina South, Junction City, and Flinthills Christian did not have team scores .
In the high school varsity girls' 5000 meters event, Annie Larson was the highest finishing Tiger runner, coming in 26th with a time of 24:37. Two spots behind Larson was Sanoe Graber who ran 25:00 flat for a 28th finish.
The next three runners showed great teamwork, finishing three in a row. Coming in at the 27:02 mark was Taylor Fleming who finished 35th on the day. About a minute behind Fleming with a time of 28:04 was Grace Doster who placed 36th. Anna Spellman was 37th with a time of 28:21. Rounding out the team scoring was Reece Geer who crossed the finish line at the 29:45 mark good for 39th.
The Tiger varsity boys' team once again were unable to capture the first place spot but had another strong meet finishing second with 59 points. Manhattan placed first over Clay Center with 26 points. Coming in third at 63 was Wichita – Maize.
With 122 points, the Hutchinson team ended the day in fourth. Right on their tails in fifth was Salina South who scored 126. Sixth was Junction City, 147; and Hays was seventh, 173. Highland Park and Flinthills Christian had no team score.
The high school varsity boys once again had a very solid outing in the 5000 meters event. Jaret Pfizenmaier led the Tiger pack with a time of 17:01 finishing second once again this season. Following close behind with a time of 17:37 was Dalton Murray placing sixth. Following in his footsteps was Grant Smith who came in with a time of 18:15 good for the 11th place spot.
Cole Rice came in 16th place with a time of 18:55. Rounding out the team score for the Tigers was Ethan Hill with a time of 19:43 for a 24th finish. Also running and finishing the race for CCCHS were Alek Tipsword with a time of 20:05 good for 28th, and Carson Floersch at 20:43 for 32nd.
Clay Center also fielded a JV team in the 5000 meter event. Running a time of 21:16 was Jordan Entgelmeier finishing 23rd. Behind him with a time of 23:25 was Trenton Watt who finished 50th. Jace Brownell ran a time of 25:16 putting him in 67th spot.
Crossing the finish line with a time of 25:30 was Brody Kramer finishing 68th. Running a time of 26:09 was Shawn Liddle coming in 70th followed by Erik Holloway placing 72nd with a time of 27:12.
The JV team placing are as follows, Manhattan first, Wichita - Maize second, Junction City third, Salina South fourth, Hays fifth, and Clay Center coming in sixth.
The Tiger cross country team will be back at it Saturday, Oct. 12th at Salina with the meet scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
