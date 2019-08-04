While other governing bodies are proposing mill levy increases of one mill or more, Wakefield is holding the line with a mill levy that is essentially the same as last year.
The Wakefield City Council approved for publication a budget with a very slight mill levy drop of 0.05 mills at Monday's meeting, from 22.766 mills last year to 22.716 in 2010.
Councilman Jeff Goeckler said historically, Wakefield budget has been "fiscally stagnant."
The council axed a part-time police officer and a golf cart from earlier proposals and reduced money set aside for a park shelter from $7,500 to $2,500. A proposal that would have included a part-time officer, the golf cart, more park and city building improvements would have raised the mill levy to 28.646 mills.
Besides these cuts, the council also avoided an increase of about 2 mills by reducing a surplus from about $25,000 to $20,900 and reducing other line items to reflect what had been spent in previous years.
City Clerk Jeri Mason assured the council the city could "survive" on the reduced funding.
Monies for pool improvements, repairs to the ballpark bathrooms and the first year of a four-year street repair rotation are also included in the 2010 budget.
The council also agreed to buy a metal shelter instead of a wooden one to reduce the price of the shelter. Residents have voiced support for a wooden shelter, but council members said they thought they could try a metal one out and not be out a lot of money. -- $700 to $800 for the structure plus the cost of a cement slab to put it on.
"We can get different styles," Councilwoman Vicki Key said. "It don't have to look like a 'carport.'"
The council will look at brochures for the metal structure from Tittle's General Stores at the next regular council meeting in September.
A public hearing on the budget is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
The council also:
-- approved purchasing a wireless signal setup between the water tower and pumps from Comm-Tronix, Wichita, for $8,175.
-- approved Art Tanninghill's proposal and estimate to reshape storm drainage at the city park,
-- denied a request from Fred Tillisch to pay for portable toilets for the Labor Day yard sale because the city has already funded toilets for the annual citywide yard sale in May. Tillisch said 28 people have signed up for the Labor Day sale and more are expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.