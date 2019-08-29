While the Texas A&M football team reached a cruising altitude of 37,000 feet in route to road games across the southeast last season, linebacker Anthony Hines III sat in class daydreaming about what was happening on that plane. more >>
Texas A&M walk-on linebacker Braden White was sitting on the same row as former Aggie 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia when the fullback received the No. 12 by then-head coach Kevin Sumlin. Three years later, White became the next in line to hold the honor. Though the native of Florence, Alabama, didn’t grow up near Aggieland, he has quickly learned to embrace everything the university has to offer while standing out as a special team’s player for head coach Jimbo Fisher. On Thursday he will run out of the tunnel holding the 12th Man flag for the first time. more >>
