A new three-year program to teach life skills for young people with mild to moderate disabilities began this year as part of Twin Lakes Educational Cooperative with its first, and so far only, client.
Project Promise is an individualized education program for young people from 18 to 21 designed to transition students from school to adult living, Shannon Kalivoda, transition coordinator for the program told attendees at a recent Chamber forum.
The program will mark the first time services of the TLEC, which provides special education to several area school districts and is headquartered in USD-379, has expanded services beyond high school.
Kalivoda said the students in the program need specialized training that helps them move from life at home and in school to living on their own or in a group living environment.
She said the program shows students about "being able to do more than sitting at home watching TV. That there are many ways they can spend that time."
The program teaches basic job and life skills including food planning and preparation, housekeeping, self-care, shopping, money management and job seeking skills, work and social skills and specific skill development.
The program receives funding from the school districts which receive state aid for each student enrolled, Kalivoda said.
Students in the program who have met their individual requirements for graduation from high school are permitted to graduate with their grade class. The diploma is then held until the student completes the three-year programming.
Individual plans for transition for students begin at age 14, earlier if the disabilities are more severe, Kalivoda said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.