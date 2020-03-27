CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Roy R. Rau, 84, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Manhattan, Kan.
Mr. Rau was born Sept. 3, 1935 in Clay County, Kan., the son of Paul Rau and Elizabeth McPheeters.
He grew up in Clay County and was active in 4-H and FFA. He was a 1953 graduate from CCCHS. He farmed for 72 years and raised Hereford cattle. He married Linda Hornbostle on May 22, 2010. He was a member of the Farmers Co-op in Wakefield, Clay Center and Talmage. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother
Survivors include his wife, Linda Rau of Clay Center, Kan.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Mizpah United Methodist Church of Clay Center Presbyterian Manor in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
