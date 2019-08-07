The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme and grand marshals for the 2009 Piotique Festival - Past, Present and Possibilities.
The theme was selected from suggested themes offered by the community. The Chamber board selected "Past Present and Possibilities."
Also from suggested names provide by the community and board, the chamber proudly selected John and Irene Jensen to be the grand marshals of the 2009 Piotique Parade.
John and Irene Jensen truly are pillars of the community. Everywhere you go, you will see John and Irene enjoyed every event Clay Center has to offer. You may think you don't know John and Irene, but if you've lived in Clay Center long enough, you have driven by their home many times, especially at Christmas.
They are best known for their Christmas display which has fascinated three generations of children and adults.
Also, many children may know John and Irene as the couple who takes their pictures each Halloween when they come by to trick-or-treat. They give the children their picture the next year they return.
John is also an avid collector of memorabilia and has earned himself title of one of our town's historians.
Growing on 73 years of tradition, the Piotique Festival is always the last Sunday in September and this year, 2009, it will be on Sept. 26.
The Chamber held a contest in 1936 to name this festival. Mrs. Ed Cody won the ten dollar first prize for the unique name of "Piotique" (Pi-o-teek), a combination of the words pioneer and antique. Now 73 years later, we can continue the tradition.
Piotique will begin this year with a pancake breakfast followed by the Piotique Run at 7:30 a.m. The Piotique Run will be 10K and 2-mile run managed by Pat Melgares.
Vendors will open their booth at 8 a.m. and the Old Car Nutz will be at Dexter Park.
A Kiddie section will be available for games and jump houses. Entertainment will begin 9:15 a.m. and go on throughout the day. There will be a wide variety of entertainment styles. The famous Kiddie Parade will be at 10 a.m. as well as a volleyball tournament led by Fountain of Life Christian Church at Dexter Park.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. with the blowing of the whistle from our grand marshals.
One addition to the parade and for the safety of the children is to not allow candy to be thrown from a vehicle or float. Candy will be allowed by only those who walk along the side of the float.
Piotique will end with a contemporary Christian youth concert following the Piotique Parade.
"Cloverton," a band from Manhattan, and "Glass Envelope" will perform. The Chamber is in negotiations with other bands as well.
The Chamber encourages anyone wishing to sign up to be a vendor, entertainer, runner in the Piotique Run or to enter the parade to come by the Chamber office to get an entry form or go to the Chamber web site and click on Piotique Festival link to register online. Each event has its own deadline. All will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations cannot be made without a completed form and payment.
"It is very important that we remember the things that have brought us to where we are today," Chamber President Andy Contreras said.
"Many of these traditions should never be forgotten. I encourage store fronts to get into the spirit and dress up their windows to show support. I also encourage the town to spiff up because although this is a Chamber event, it is Clay Center, our entire community that will be in the spotlight.
"Lets welcome our visitors and show them how proud we are of our community. Invite your friends, your family and your classmates and let's make this a Piotique to remember."
Piotique Run
The Piotique Run will be a 10K/2-mile course that has been wheel measured. It will start in front of Garfield Elementary, 815 4th St., and end at the Dispatch, 805 5th St. Check in times is 6:45 a.m. and the race will begin at 7:30 a.m. The race will include two after stops.
T-shirts are included with the entry fee for all participants. T-shirts may not be available for submissions after the deadline of Sept. 12. Prizes will be award to the top finishers in each age group. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in the 10K. Entry fee is $15 before Sept. 12 deadline and $20 after the Sept. 12.
Age divisions for the 10K are for 14 and under; 15-19 and for the two mile, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-19. For both the 10K and 2 mile, age divisions are 20-25, 26-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-69, and 70 and over.
